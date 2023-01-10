Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 8:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change. The three leaders are trying to mend tensions that have divided the continent. Tuesday’s gathering of North American countries is held most years, and it’s often called the “three amigos summit.” However, there have been strains in the relationship, and those were on display when Biden and López Obrador met Monday. During their conversation, López Obrador challenged the U.S. to end its “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America, and Biden defended his country’s foreign aid programs.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC