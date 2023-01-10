Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
Jury chosen to hear Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 8:13 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has been chosen for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants are charged with conspiring to stop the transfer of presidential power by attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Jurors are expected to hear attorneys’ opening statements in Washington’s federal court on Wednesday. In November, a jury convicted two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio was the Proud Boys’ national chairman when a mob disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump. The Proud Boys members on trial are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York.



