California storms live updates: 192,000 without power as severe weather pounds state

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 6:09 am

(NEW YORK) -- Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction.

The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" in the West Coast over the coming week. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for California, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jan 10, 6:47 AM EST

Over 192,000 customers without power in California

More than 192,000 customers were without power across California early Tuesday, as storms unabatedly battered the Golden State.

As of 3:37 a.m. PT, there were 192,426 Californian customers without power, according to data collected by the website PowerOutage.us. A majority of those -- 85,314 customers -- were located in Santa Clara County.

