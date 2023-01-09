Man arrested, accused of impersonating police officer

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 4:56 pm

TYLER – Authorities said a man was arrested after being accused of impersonating an East Texas police officer in Chandler. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh says a person called law enforcement on Jan. 7 after a man flashed his blue and red lights and made a hand signal at the caller to pull over. Police identified the man as Jason Fears of Bullard. The caller followed Fears to Tyler, and he was later pulled over by police for speeding. Authorities say after police learned about the incident in Chandler, Fears was charged with impersonating a public servant, arrested, and booked into the Smith County Jail. He was released on Sunday.

