Woman found dead more than 50 years ago ID’d, leads sought

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 3:55 pm

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they moved to Texas, but never showed up. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday that forensic testing and assistance from the nonprofit DNA Doe Project helped identify 26-year-old Katherine Ann Alston of Boston. Her remains were found on Oct. 6, 1971, in the woods in Bedford, New Hampshire. Investigators say her death was a homicide and they are looking for leads to help determine who might be responsible.

Go Back