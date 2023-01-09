Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 3:50 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the state prosecutor’s office that put him on death row. The justices on Monday threw out a Texas appeals court ruling that refused to grant the inmate, Areli Escobar, a new trial. The state appeals court had overruled a lower court judge who documented the flaws in the forensic evidence used to convict Escobar. The case now returns to the appeals court. Escobar was sentenced for fatally stabbing a 17-year-old high school student who lived in the same apartment complex in Austin.

