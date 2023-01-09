Today is Monday January 09, 2023
Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 3:53 pm
DENVER (AP) — Denver has been overwhelmed by an unexpected surge in mostly Venezuelan migrants. The immigrants have crossed the border and taken buses north, usually from El Paso. Immigrants have long passed through Denver but never in such large numbers all at once. The city has scrambled to house them during a record cold snap. It’s unclear precisely what led to the influx other than the convenience of Denver as a stopover on buses from El Paso, Texas. Many don’t have Denver as a final destination. The state’s Democratic governor generated controversy by chartering buses to send some to New York.



