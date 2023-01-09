Mexico may accept more migrants expelled by US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador says he would consider accepting more migrants than previously announced under President Joe Biden’s plan to turn away people who cross illegally into the United States. The comments came Monday as López Obrador, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gathered in Mexico City for a North American summit. They were due to discuss migration, trade, and climate change. On Tuesday, the three leaders have their main summit meeting. Biden says the gathering will advance “shared priorities for North America.” The leaders will discuss migration, climate change, the economy and other issues.

