Tyler’s Traditions restaurant ends 23-year run

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 3:55 pm

TYLER – After 23 years in Tyler, the owners of Traditions announced their decision to close the restaurant on Sunday. “It has been our joy to serve our guests over the years and we consider it a privilege and blessing to have counted so many as part of our lives for so long,” Kandi, Robert, and Kristin Owens said in a letter announcing the restaurant’s closing. “We loved seeing your faces regularly and we are grateful for making more friends than we can count.” According to our news partner KETK, the family said they can still be found at their other restaurant in town, Corner Bakery Café.

“Many thanks go out to the families, organizations, schools, and businesses who faithfully trusted Traditions for their catering needs,” the owners said. “We have enjoyed being a part of the important events in your lives that keep our community strong.” The family said they are also grateful to their employees, and that they have made Traditions special for so many. “We are forever grateful to you,” the Owens family added.

