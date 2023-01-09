Today is Monday January 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler’s Traditions restaurant ends 23-year run

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 3:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler’s Traditions restaurant ends 23-year runTYLER – After 23 years in Tyler, the owners of Traditions announced their decision to close the restaurant on Sunday. “It has been our joy to serve our guests over the years and we consider it a privilege and blessing to have counted so many as part of our lives for so long,” Kandi, Robert, and Kristin Owens said in a letter announcing the restaurant’s closing. “We loved seeing your faces regularly and we are grateful for making more friends than we can count.” According to our news partner KETK, the family said they can still be found at their other restaurant in town, Corner Bakery Café.

“Many thanks go out to the families, organizations, schools, and businesses who faithfully trusted Traditions for their catering needs,” the owners said. “We have enjoyed being a part of the important events in your lives that keep our community strong.” The family said they are also grateful to their employees, and that they have made Traditions special for so many. “We are forever grateful to you,” the Owens family added.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC