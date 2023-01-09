Today is Monday January 09, 2023
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey literally took to the skies to celebrate their baby shower

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 11:32 am
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/HBO/Getty Images

For parents-to-be Kaley Cuoco and her actor beau, Tom Pelphrey, the sky was not the limit to celebrate their baby shower.

The pair, who are expecting a little girl, threw a lavish party Saturday night to help welcome the bundle of joy at a horse ranch reflecting Cuoco's equestrian love.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," The Flight Attendant star said on her Instagram feed.

"[T]hank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives," Kaley continued, showing photos of her and Tom smiling, with her growing baby bump on display in a pink floral minidress.

Kaley also posted pictures of her with friends and family and noted she and Pelphrey hired a company to write messages in the sky in lights, with the help of a squadron of drones.

"Just 400 drones no big deal," the former Big Bang Theory star said of the display, which depicted changing, midair images, like a horse and rider jumping, and a mother and father holding hands with a little girl, as well as messages including "Tom + Kaley" surrounded by hearts, "It's a girl" and "Baby Girl Pelphrey."

The drones weren't the only stars: Brad Pitt was spotted among the guests, wearing a velvet blue jumpsuit, according to Instagram photos posted by the Daily Mail.

Cuoco began dating the Ozark actor after filing for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021; she was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting but they divorced in 2015.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



