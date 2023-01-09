Today is Monday January 09, 2023
Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

January 9, 2023
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race.
Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.” In turn, Patrick, a Republican, said it was time to consider holding the faculty accountable, by targeting one of the top perks of their jobs. “Maybe we need to look at tenure,” Patrick said at a news conference in November. It’s a sentiment being echoed by conservative officials in red states across the country.  Tenure advocates are bracing for the possibility of new threats as lawmakers return to statehouses around the country.



