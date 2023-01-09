Today is Monday January 09, 2023
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ becomes Peacock’s first original to make Nielsen’s streaming Top Ten

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 9:11 am
Peacock/Jocelyn Prescod

Peacock got quite the wedding gift from its recently launched spin-off series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

According to data provided to Variety, the show that reunited the cast of the franchise first started on the big screen in 1999 has become the streaming service's first original show to hit Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings.

With a cast that includes Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and Sanaa Lathan, The Final Chapters debuted in the #5 slot for the December 19-25 window, the streaming service's best debut to date. The performance is particularly strong considering the show premiered in the middle of that viewing window, on December 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



