Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 8:54 am

EL PASO (AP) — President Joe Biden has wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. The president walked a muddy stretch of the border and inspected a busy port of entry on Sunday, but he did not appear to meet with migrants during his first trip to the region as president. His visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter saying he has failed to enforce federal law. Later Sunday, Biden arrived in Mexico City for a two-day summit of North American leaders.

Go Back