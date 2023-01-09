In Brief: Red-hot ‘Fire Country’ gets second season for CBS, and more

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 8:11 am

Fire Country has been renewed for a season 2 less than two weeks after it debuted, CBS announced on Friday. The series -- starring Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer -- is averaging over 10 million viewers per episode in Live+35 day multiplatform viewing, according to the network. The show, which airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET., will air on a special day and time, Jan. 29 immediately following the AFC Championship game, before returning to its regular schedule. Fire Country is also available to stream on Paramount+...

The animated drama series Pantheon is the latest casualty of AMC Networks' cost-cutting drive, according to Deadline. The series, containing the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano and Taylor Schilling, was pulled from its streaming service after one season, despite getting a season 2 pickup. The second season, which had already been produced, will not air. Pantheon joins shows Demascus, Invitation to a Bonfire and the second seasons of 61st Street and Moonhaven, which also got the axe...

Tim Blake Nelson, the character best known for his roles in films like Oh Brother Where Art Thou and The Incredible Hulk, has been added to the cast of Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-winning 2021 film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details on his role have not been revealed. Nelson joins fellow newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken, as well as returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård and Javier Bardem. Dune: Part Two is set to hit theater November 3...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back