Today is Monday January 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ spends its fourth week at #1, crosses $1.7 billion worldwide

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2023 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water topped the box office for the fourth time in as many weeks, taking in an estimated $45 million. The Avatar sequel has now crossed $500 million at the North American box office and became the 7th highest grossing movie of all time with 1.7 billion globally.

This week's new major release, M3GAN gave Avatar 2 a run for its money, scaring up an estimated $30 million -- way above expectations and the biggest opening for a non-sequel horror film since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The creepy doll movie, starring Allison Williams, grossed $45 million against a $12 million production budget.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took third place, earning an estimated $13.1 million in its third week of release. The CGI-animated film has grossed $87 million in domestically and $197 million worldwide.

The Tom Hanks comedy, A Man Called Otto, grabbed fourth place, collecting an estimated $4.2 million from 637 theaters, after opening in just four theaters a week ago. It expands nationwide next week.

Rounding out the top five was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which added an estimated $3.4 million. Its current tally stands at $445 million in North America and $827 million at the worldwide box office.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC