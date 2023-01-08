Today is Sunday January 08, 2023
Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2023 at 6:37 pm
Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancerLONGVIEW – Longview Police Department has announced that officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. According to our news partner KETK, Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. Longview Police Department thanked the community for supporting Solomon’s family at this time. His funeral services will be held with Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home, officials said.



