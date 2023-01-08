Congressman Nathaniel Moran sworn into 118th U.S Congress

January 8, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C – Former Smith County Judge, Nathaniel Moran, was sworn into the 118th US Congress at 1:40am on January 7th. Minutes after being sworn in, representative Moran made a statement saying, “I took a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution and I pledge to fight for the conservative values that East Texans hold dear.” According to our news partner KETK, local Republican leaders say they are anticipating what committees he will participate in. “I know he’d like to be on the House Ways and Means Committee but who wouldn’t want to be on the House Ways and Means Committee,” said Smith County Republican Party chair, David Stein.

Both party leaders say Moran is a fighter and strategic, but could struggle learning his role on capitol hill. “One of his weaknesses will be in fact going bipartisan and saying do I have an open mind enough to where I can listen to both sides of the aisle?” said Smith County Democratic Party chair, Hector Garza. Democrats say they hope Moran can address concerning humanitarian issues East Texans face on a daily basis. “We are hoping we can draw his attention and say, hey guy now that you can represent us a little further than commissioners court. Will you listen to us? Will you take some of these issues and help us with them?” said Garza.

