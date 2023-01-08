Today is Sunday January 08, 2023
Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2023 at 6:37 pm
EL PASO (AP) — President Joe Biden has inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on his first trip to the region. His visit to El Paso, Texas, comes as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country. irals. Biden watched as border officers in El Paso demonstrated how they search vehicles for drugs, money and other contraband. In a sign of the deep political tensions over the immigration, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter upon his arrival that said the “chaos” at the border was the “direct result” of the president’s failure to enforce federal laws.



