Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2023 at 9:29 am
Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named DodoKILGORE – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post and our news partner KETK, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has the ability to detect tobacco products, vapes, alcohol, gunpowder and various illicit drugs, according to the post. Dodo was picked because, officials said, he interacted so well with students while being vetted. The post added that Dodo was paid for with money seized from a doctor who was convicted of illegally prescribing opioids in East Texas. Dodo rides in a Dodge Charger which has been repainted with school colors and the Bulldog mascot.



