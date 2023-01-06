Today is Friday January 06, 2023
Texas oil worker dead after falling into ND pit

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 5:18 pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Texas oil worker is dead after he fell into a pit on a North Dakota oil patch. The Bismarck Tribune reports 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch in pit at a Nabors Industries oil rig north of New Town on Thursday. Such pits serve as collection points for spent drilling fluids and other materials. Mountrail County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene about 9:30 p.m. but Navarrete was declared dead at the scene.



