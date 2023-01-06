Sheriff’s office searches property for remains of teen who went missing in 2009

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 4:24 pm

ATHENS – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has been searching a property near Athens for the remains of Heather Cannon, who was 15 when she went missing in 2009. According to our news partner KETK, law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also received a search warrant for the property. Authorities said the teenager was reported missing from the property they have been searching. Cannon was last seen on August 27, 2009, in the company of her biological father, Jerral Allen Whitley. Officials say Whitley refused to take a polygraph test after Heather’s disappearance.

Go Back