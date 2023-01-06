Today is Friday January 06, 2023
Breaking News: Wall Street rallies on rate hopes, notches gain for the week

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 3:15 pm
Breaking News: Wall Street rallies on rate hopes, notches gain for the week: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street rallied amid hopes inflation may continue to cool and the Federal Reserve may ease up on its interest rate hikes following some mixed readings on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 shook off a shaky start and closed 2.3% higher Friday, marking its first winning week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite added 2.6%.

Reports showed that gains for workers’ wages slowed unexpectedly last month, which could reduce the pressure on inflation. So could a separate report that showed activity for U.S. services businesses contracted. Treasury yields fell.



