East Texan arrested for online solicitation of minor

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 1:42 pm

GRAND SALINE – A Grand Saline man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor. According to our news partner KETK, the Grand Saline Police Department began investigating the case on Monday. DPS agents helped police and said Marty McCormick was a suspect. Police obtained a warrant for McCormick on Tuesday, and he was arrested the same day. He was booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center. Authorities are still investigating the situation and McCormick could face other charges. GSPD also thanked the DPS, the Van Police Department, the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office, and the Van Zandt County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office for helping with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Grand Saline police at 903-962-3145.

