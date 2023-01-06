Today is Friday January 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three people fatally shot, two wounded in north Dallas

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 1:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say three people were fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting on the city’s north side. Police spokesperson Kristin Lowman said that officers were called to an apartment complex about 4:30 a.m. Friday where two men and a woman were found shot to death. Lowman said two other men were wounded and sent to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in stable condition. No names were immediately released. Lowman declined to say if there is more than one suspect, citing the ongoing investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC