Officials identify man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 12:28 pm
Officials identify man shot, killed by Mineola PD in QuitmanQUITMAN – A custodial death report has identified a man who was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident. According to our news partner KETK, the report says Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. Officers reported they initially tried to stop Vancleave because of reports of theft from the Walmart on NE Loop 564 in Mineola. Store employees provided a description of the alleged thief’s vehicle that was leaving the parking lot, according to the report. Officers then tried to stop Vancleave’s vehicle. The report said during the stop Vancleave allegedly tried to hit one of the officers with his vehicle.

After the unsuccessful traffic stop, the report stated Vancleave allegedly fled towards Quitman on Highway 37. Vancleave was allegedly driving recklessly when he lost a tire and spun his car to a stop at West Bermuda Street in Quitman. Vancleave then exited his vehicle and was shot by one of the pursuing officers. Other officers attempted first aid and EMS arrived, but the report said Vancleave was dead at the scene. The incident was investigated by the Texas Rangers.



