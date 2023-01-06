Border bishop takes lead role in Catholic migrant ministry

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 12:12 pm

EL PASO (AP) — Mark Seitz of El Paso is the first bishop from a state along the Mexico border to head the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ migration committee in at least 20 years. With a migrant shelter literally in his backyard, and his diocese smack in the middle of the current humanitarian border crisis, Seitz hopes his on-the-ground experience will bring “new energy” to this long-standing church ministry. While the conference is better known for its fight against abortion and other polarizing issues, the church often leads care for migrants in the borderlands and beyond. Seitz hopes to expand that to include better help for origin countries and increased understanding among Americans and new immigrants.

