Alex Jones lawyer suspended six months over records release

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 12:08 pm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months. A judge ruled Thursday that New Haven-based lawyer Norm Pattis improperly gave other Jones attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling came in the families’ lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show. The suit resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year. Pattis says he plans to appeal.

