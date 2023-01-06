Today is Friday January 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Alex Jones lawyer suspended six months over records release

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 12:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months. A judge ruled Thursday that New Haven-based lawyer Norm Pattis improperly gave other Jones attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling came in the families’ lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show. The suit resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year. Pattis says he plans to appeal.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC