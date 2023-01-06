Three injured, building damaged after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 10:49 am

CHANDLER – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment Friday morning after a five-car crash involving an 18-wheeler that struck the Chandler City Hall and Community Center, causing damage to the building. According to our news partner KETK, police say a car was traveling southbound on Sawmill Road across Highway 31 around 6:10 a.m. when it was hit by an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound on the highway. The crash caused both vehicles to go into the parking lot of city hall, according to police, hitting three other unoccupied cars in the parking lot before crashing into the side of the building that houses the economic development corporation.

Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler and two occupants of the other car were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The status of their injuries and the extent of damage to the building were not immediately available.

