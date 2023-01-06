‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals he’s gay: “It was never that serious”

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has revealed he's gay.

Schnapp, 18, made the revelation in a TikTok on Thursday by lip-syncing to another user's sound that said, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."

At the same time, text on the screen reads, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’"

The 18-year-old actor, who portrays Will Byers on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, captioned the clip, "I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought."

Last year, Schnapp confirmed that his character Will was gay in an July interview, telling Variety at the time, "Obviously, it was hinted at in season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?"

"Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," Schnapp continued, referencing another of the show's characters. "But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay."

