Today is Friday January 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


90th Rose Festival theme, queen, court announced

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2023 at 4:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


90th Rose Festival theme, queen, court announcedTYLER — The queen of the 90th Texas Rose Festival is Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan. The All Saints Episcopal School graduate and SMU sophomore was introduced Thursday evening along with her court and the festival theme, “The Story of Film.” The festival princess is Conley Jeanette Patricia Cavender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Courtney Cavender. The announcements came at the opening of the annual Winter Gala at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club, benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum — and honoring Mrs. Verna Hall for her volunteer service to the festival, the museum, and the Order of the Rose. The Rose Festival, one of Tyler’s signature events, is scheduled for October 19-22.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC