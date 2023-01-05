Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported runaway

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 5:20 pm

LINDALE – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported runaway identified as Alannis Skye Loving. According to a news release, the father reported that his daughter had run away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale. The report was made on October 18, 2022, and several leads on her whereabouts have proved to be unreliable, according to officials. The father has made contact with Skye by text in the recent past. Skye is a white female, 16 years of age, 5’2”, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She is not on any medications and does not suffer from any physical or mental illness. It was also reported that Skye frequently runs away from home and does have friends in the Lindale area. If you have any information as to Skye’s whereabouts, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

