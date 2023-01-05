Today is Thursday January 05, 2023
Court goes against Texas inmates questioning execution drugs

January 5, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ top criminal appeals court has barred a civil court judge from issuing orders in a lawsuit by three death row inmates who allege the state plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to execute them. Attorneys for inmates Wesley Ruiz, John Balentine and Robert Fratta had asked a civil judge in Austin to issue a temporary order to stop the state from using the allegedly expired execution drugs. Fratta is set for execution next Tuesday. Balentine and Ruiz are scheduled for execution in February. In an order Wednesday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled against the inmates, saying it solely has appellate jurisdiction to take action in death penalty cases. Attorneys for the inmates say they’ll appeal the ruling.



