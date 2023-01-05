OSHA: American retaliated against workers who reported fumes

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 4:55 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) — Federal officials say American Airlines retaliated against flight attendants who complained about jet fuel fumes seeping into airplane cabins. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a fine of less than $7,000 against American. The airline will contest the fine. Flight attendants who complained about getting sick say the airline docked attendance points and discouraged them from reporting the fume incidents. An OSHA official says the flight attendants were within their rights to report illnesses related to fumes.

