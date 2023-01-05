Today is Thursday January 05, 2023
Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to be ‘SNL”s first guest hosts of 2023

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 4:50 pm
NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live has just announced its first guest hosts and musical guests of the new year.

The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza kicks things off on January 21, with Sam Smith as the musical guest.

Creed III star and director Michael B. Jordan will step into the ring of Studio 8H on January 28, with musical guest Lil' Baby.

Out of the announced names, only Smith is an SNL veteran; the appearance will be the recording artist's third on the sketch show.

