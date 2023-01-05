Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 1:44 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge after his fiancée told police he strangled and bit her. The Associated Press has obtained the termination letter that was sent to Beard’s attorney. Beard had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12. He had five years left on a seven-year guaranteed contract. Police responded to an emergency call to Beard’s house. The woman initially told officers that Beard choked her from behind, bit her, and hit her during an argument. Beard’s attorney has said he is innocent and she later denied she was choked.

Go Back