Missing woman sought in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 12:42 pm

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Officials say Retha Pauls, white, female, 77 years of age, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. at a home on Tryon Road near the Williams Road intersection in Longview. Pauls is approximately 5’5” tall, 165 lbs., with short sandy brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be driving a white 2006 Ford F150 four-door truck that has scrap metal in the bed and has damage from a previous accident. Pauls’s truck also has a white decal of an unknown name on the back window. Officials say Pauls suffers from a medical condition and needs her medication as well. If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.

