First three residential boxes in Beauty and the Box program

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 11:46 am

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful’s beautification program Beauty and the Box has sponsored and wrapped three new traffic boxes in residential areas. Officials say historically, the program has focused on wrapping traffic boxes in non-residentially zoned areas, but as the program continues, those boxes are limited. By expanding into wrapping residential boxes, Beauty and the Box can make more boxes available to be wrapped while continuing its mission of beautification, according to a news release. The three new boxes are at Loop 323 and New Copeland Road, Broadway Avenue and Rice Road, and the Front Street/Lyons Avenue intersection. Additionally, three other boxes have been wrapped in non-residential areas. Check this link for more information.

