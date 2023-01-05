Jeremy Renner posts “ICU spa day” in latest hospital post following accident

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 9:46 am

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner is still in the ICU following his New Year's Day snowplow accident, but his latest post to social media shows his sense of humor certainly survived the ordeal.

In a short Twitter video Thursday morning, a bruised and battered Renner is smiling through an oxygen mask as his sister washes his hair in a shampoo cap, used in hospitals for patients who can't get to running water.

"So sexy," she teases as she washes his hair, noting that she's washing blood out of his hair.

"It's my first shower in definitely a week or so," a woozy Renner says, adding, "Gross."

The Oscar-nominated Hurt Locker actor captioned, "A 'not no [sic] great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much."

Renner suffered what were described as blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries when he was accidentally run over by his Snowcat near his Nevada home. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, his Hawkeye protégé Hailee Steinfeld posted well wishes on an Instagram Story. "Come on partner!!!" she wrote in the now-vanished post, according to People. "Thank God you're healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery."

Steinfeld played Kate Bishop, an archer and fan of Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye; Hawkeye reluctantly takes the young woman under his wing in the Disney+ show.

As reported Tuesday, Renner's other Marvel co-stars sent their own messages to the 51-year-old actor when he posted a photo to Instagram. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back