Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond

HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond. Court records show 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that included his uncle and a cousin. He was fatally shot Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley after a private party following what police said was a dispute over a game of dice. Police have said Takeoff was an innocent bystander. Clark’s attorneys say he shot in self-defense.



