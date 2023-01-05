Today is Thursday January 05, 2023
Ashley Olsen reportedly marries Louis Eisner in “hush-hush” ceremony

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2023 at 8:15 am
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former child star-turned fashion entrepreneur Ashley Olsen reportedly tied the knot to artist Louis Eisner, according to Page Six.

Their ceremony was a "hush-hush" one held at a private Bel-Air home on December 28, sources tell the publication. Olsen, 36, and Eisner, 33 have been together since 2017, but have tried to keep their relationship out of the press and social media, for the most part. Just "50 people or so" reportedly attended their Big Day, the source explains.

Page Six reports the pair only made things "red carpet official" last September, at an event benefiting Eisner's father Eric's Young Eisner Scholars nonprofit.

Ashley's twin sister Mary-Kate -- also the sister to Marvel movie star Elizabeth Olsen -- settled her divorce with ex-husband, financier Olivier Sarkozy, last year after four-and-a-half years of marriage.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



