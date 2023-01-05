Prince Harry to speak about his memoir “Spare” in interview with Michael Strahan

(NEW YORK) -- Prince Harry said he is hoping to set the record straight with the release of his memoir, titled Spare.

In a new interview with ABC News' Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, Harry said he believes sharing "the truth" is what it will take to help bring peace between him and his royal relatives, with whom he has faced tensions for the past several years.

"Ultimately, what this all comes down to is, I don't think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there," the duke of Sussex says in a promotional clip for the interview, released Thursday.

The full interview will air Monday on GMA, the day before the book's Jan. 10 release.

Harry said previously that the memoir would be a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

He writes in the memoir about his life growing up in the royal family -- including the trauma of losing his mother Princess Diana and his time in the military -- as well as his decision to step down from his senior royal role in 2020, his healing journey and fatherhood.

In the new interview with Strahan, Harry opens about his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's reaction to his decision to leave his royal role and relocate to California, where he now lives with his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex,and their two children.

Harry also discusses the current state of his relationship with his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William, as well as how he thinks his mother would react to the rift between her sons.

Describing his relationship with William, Harry told Strahan, “There has always been this competition between us. It really plays into, or is played by, the heir/spare.”

The memoir's title, Spare, is a nod to Harry's birth order as the younger brother of William, the heir to the throne. Harry is fifth in line to the throne, behind William and William's three children.

The release of the highly-anticipated memoir comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan's closely followed docuseries aired on Netflix and broke records as the platform's biggest documentary debut ever, according to the streaming service.

Watch Michael Strahan's interview with Prince Harry on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. EST on "Good Morning America" and the special, “Prince Harry: In His Own Words | Michael Strahan Reporting” later on ABC News Live.

