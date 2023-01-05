‘The Bachelor’ season 27 cast revealed: Meet the ladies vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart

The 30 ladies who will compete for Zach Shallcross' heart on The Bachelor season 27 have been revealed.

The 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, will meet a group that includes four nurses, along with a few other medical professionals, a nanny from Vienna, a child and family therapist and a rodeo racer.

Zach -- who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia -- endeared himself to audiences by putting himself and his desire to meet “the one” first after being dumped by Recchia on national TV.

Viewers already met five of Shallcross’ ladies during the live The Bachelorette finale last year. In a franchise first, they voted on “America’s First Impression Rose” via Twitter, The winner was Brianna, who will now be safe from elimination during week one of season 27.

Former Bachelor star Jesse Palmer returns for his second season as host.

Shallcross' season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Meet the 30 women who will vie for Zach’s heart:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif.

Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur from Jersey City, N.J.

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn.

Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla.

Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla.

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y.

Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A.

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria

