Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to fly past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become 2022’s highest-grossing film

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20th Century Studios - Paramount Pictures

The blue-skinned people of Pandora have done what no Russian MiG ever could: They've shot down Maverick.

Specifically, Deadline reports the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water will become the highest-grossing movie of 2022 after Tuesday's box office receipts are tallied, having earned $1.5 billion and counting worldwide.

It's a feat for any movie, but one that's especially dizzying considering the movie starring Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington only premiered in theaters the week of December 16.

Top Gun: Maverick held the top spot of the box office for much of the year since debuting in May, ending 2022 at #1 with a global haul of $1.48 billion. However, the Paramount Pictures film saw its air superiority challenged ever since James Cameron's sequel, from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, took off.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC