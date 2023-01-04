Biden says he intends to first visit to US-Mexico border

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 3:12 pm

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. It’ll be his first visit there since taking office. Biden tells reporters during a trip to Kentucky, “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now.” That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States. Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies that they say are ineffective on border security and they’ve questioned why he hasn’t made a trip there yet.

