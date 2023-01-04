Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
‘Wednesday’ breaks another record for Netflix as ‘Knives Out’ sequel scores #1 on streamer’s movie chart

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 2:04 pm
Netflix

Wednesday continued working its ratings magic for Netflix over the New Year's weekend. The streaming service says the show starring Jenna Ortega managed to break another Netflix record by spending six consecutive weeks on the English TV List with over 100 million hours viewed.

Last week, nearly 104 million hours' worth of Tim Burton's buzzy supernatural show were viewed.

On the movies side of things, Rian Johnson’s sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the most viewed title of the past week, with 127.2 million hours viewed, and 209.40 million hours viewed after 10 days. After Netflix's Red Notice and Don’t Look Up, Glass Onion became the third-most-watched original movie for the streamer, seen by some 90 million households, according to the company's numbers.

Incidentally, interest in the sequel also boosted viewership for the Oscar-nominated 2019 original, also starring Daniel Craig's drawly detective Benoit Blanc. That film was #3 on the Netflix's English Films List last week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



