Crisis Center temporarily closes shelter after pipes burst

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 12:43 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Crisis Center has temporarily closed its emergency shelter after pipes burst during recent rough weather. According to the agency’s Facebook page, its 24-hour hotline is still available at (903) 595-5591. Officials add that the Crisis Center’s Client Services department is still operating as normal for face-to-face counseling and advocacy. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Crisis Center’s main number is (903) 509-2526. We’ll have more on this story later today.

