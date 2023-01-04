Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ coming to Disney+ February 1

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 11:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney+

One of the biggest hits of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ on February 1.

The film made more than $436 million here and topped $821 million worldwide, landing it in the #2 slot for the highest-grossing films of the year on our shores and #6 globally.

Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler's sequel has Wakanda facing a new threat from below the sea, the advanced underwater nation of Talokan, as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the other Wakandans mourn the loss of King T'Challa/the Black Panther, following the real-life 2020 cancer death of lead Chadwick Boseman.

Additionally, Disney announced a collaboration with Proximity Media, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment for the new Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast. The six-episode 'cast, hosted by author, journalist and Black Panther comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, takes fans on "the exciting and emotional journey to make the film." The podcast features interviews with the cast, and those who brought the comics and the Black Panther film to life, and also celebrates "the legacy of the late, great Chadwick Boseman."

The first episode is now live.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC