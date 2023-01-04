‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ coming to Disney+ February 1

One of the biggest hits of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ on February 1.

The film made more than $436 million here and topped $821 million worldwide, landing it in the #2 slot for the highest-grossing films of the year on our shores and #6 globally.

Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler's sequel has Wakanda facing a new threat from below the sea, the advanced underwater nation of Talokan, as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the other Wakandans mourn the loss of King T'Challa/the Black Panther, following the real-life 2020 cancer death of lead Chadwick Boseman.

Additionally, Disney announced a collaboration with Proximity Media, Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment for the new Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast. The six-episode 'cast, hosted by author, journalist and Black Panther comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, takes fans on "the exciting and emotional journey to make the film." The podcast features interviews with the cast, and those who brought the comics and the Black Panther film to life, and also celebrates "the legacy of the late, great Chadwick Boseman."

The first episode is now live.

