Recycled art contest submissions accepted through March 3

Recycled art contest submissions accepted through March 3TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful is challenging Tyler area artists of all ages to create unique artwork for the Recycled Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Don’t Trash Texas!” Artists are invited to create original artwork using recycled materials such as bottle caps, plastic, metal, paper, and more, according to a news release.  The top three winners in each category will have their artwork displayed at the Great Tyler Cleanup on April 1, where they will receive a certificate and a Brookshire’s gift card of $5, $10 or $20. Submissions will be accepted no later than Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. Click here for more details.



