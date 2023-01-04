McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue, Trump urges support

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 10:42 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first: leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker. McCarthy says there’s no scenario in which he’ll drop his bid. Instead the California congressman will try again despite failing on multiple rounds Tuesday. Early Wednesday former President Donald Trump urged House Republicans on his social media site to vote for McCarthy and “TAKE THE VICTORY.” But the path is highly uncertain amid opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members. Hill Country Congressman Chip Roy is one of three Texas Republicans who are part of the GOP faction trying to stop McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House. “The American people are watching, and it’s a good thing,” said Rep. Roy. Roy and McCarthy have locked horns before but Roy says it’s only business. Two other Texas Republicans have voted against McCarthy in the three Speaker votes taken so far, Plano’s Keith Self and Michael Cloud of Victoria.

