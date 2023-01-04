Today is Wednesday January 04, 2023
Southwest apologizes, gives customers frequent-flyer points

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2023 at 10:42 am
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is trying to fix its relationship with travelers who got stuck by canceled flights over the holidays. On Tuesday, Southwest told affected travelers that they will get 25,000 frequent-flyer points, which are worth more than $300 in tickets. Southwest is including the offer in a letter from CEO Bob Jordan in which the top executive is again apologizing for the airline’s performance. According to tracking service FlightAware, Southwest canceled more than 15,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30. The problems began with a winter storm and spiraled out of control when Southwest’s crew-scheduling software failed.



